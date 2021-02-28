Cupra Celebrates Third Anniversary by Unveiling the Five-Cylinder Formentor.

THE CUPRA FORMENTOR, the first vehicle uniquely developed for the brand, is now being taken beyond its limits with the World Premiere of the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 on behalf of CUPRA’s third anniversary.

Bringing a five-cylinder heart to the high-performance CUV, even greater dynamic ability and an even more sophisticated and exclusive experience, the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is destined to bring an even more unique proposal to the market.

The CUPRA Formentor is already the manifesto of CUPRA’s DNA, designed and engineered to offer an iconic model that mixes innovation and an intuitive and dynamic driving experience. The Formentor VZ5 takes these attributes beyond limits.

“As we celebrate CUPRA’s third anniversary the Formentor VZ5 marks the occasion by using the highly acclaimed five-cylinder petrol engine, mixing its high performance with an even more sophisticated exterior design to mark the vehicle as the maximum expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of CUPRA and SEAT.

The CUPRA Formentor VZ5’s sporty stature, rear-weighted visual emphasis and accentuated bonnet length, underscore its dynamic proportions, and beneath the sculpted form factor is the five-cylinder 2.5 litre TSI engine that delivers 390PS (287kW) and 480Nm of torque. An engine that maximises excitement behind the wheel.

It’s the perfect vehicle to help CUPRA mark its third anniversary as a stand-alone brand in its own right, and continues the work, dedication and impulse to create vehicles that deliver CUPRA DNA, in vehicles that offer a diversity making them equally desirable whether you’re an enthusiast or want to drive them every day in all scenarios.

