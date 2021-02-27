Valencia Health Department clarifies that masks are still mandatory

DESPITE the official regional gazette of Valencia stating yesterday, Friday, February 26, that the use of masks would no longer be necessary if a distance of 1.5 metres could be maintained, in the evening, the regional Health Department made it clear on Twitter that this had been a mistake.

The Health Department, with Ana Barcelo at the helm, announced that the text will be modified before it comes into effect on March 1. Wearing a mask will not be optional, even if 1.5 metres can be kept. It will be rectified throughout the day, today, Saturday, February 27.

Barcelo clarified that the use of masks will continue to be mandatory in all situations in which it was until now.

She pointed out that the only change would be that masks would no longer be mandatory for individual open-air sports.

El texto es un error en la resolución que no llegará a entrar en vigor. Mañana el DOGV publicará la correspondiente rectificación en una nueva resolución. El uso de la mascarilla, excepto en algunos ámbitos deportivos, sigue siendo obligatorio en los casos que lo era hasta ahora. — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) February 26, 2021

