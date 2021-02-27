THE United Nations has removed the tapestry of Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ after 35 years hanging at its headquarters in New York.

-- Advertisement --



The reproduction of the work has been requested back by its owner, the son of former US Vice President, Nelson Rockefeller.

The reproduction of the iconic antiwar work of art had been loaned to the UN by the family. His son informed the UN that they wanted the tapestry back.

“We thank the Rockefeller family for having loaned this powerful and iconic work of art for more than 35 years” a United Nations spokesperson said in a statement.

A symbol of the horror of war, the tapestry was hung in 1985. The reproduction was made under the supervision of Picasso himself in the workshop of J. de la Baume Dürrbach, in southern France. The Rockefeller family commissioned the tapestry after Picasso refused to sell them the original. It was located outside the Security Council meeting room.

Picasso painted the original piece, in stark black and grey tones, in 1937. It depicts the bombing of the Spanish city of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War which killed hundreds of people and destroyed much of the city’s historic architecture.

The original artwork, which is considered to be one of the world’s most powerful anti-war paintings, is on display at the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid.

Options will now be considered for a replacement to put in place of the tapestry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UN removes Picasso’s Guernica from New York HQ after 35 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.