Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, from the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre in Torrance where he was taken original after his horror crash last Tuesday, where he underwent surgery on his right shinbone and calf bone, plus his foot and ankle.

CNN reported Woods’ transfer, with experts saying the golfer faces a long and uncertain recovery, and his team has not made any statement since Tuesday evening, but there is speculation that the 45-year-old could require further surgery.

Dr Jeremy Faust, the emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said, “He is still in that acute phase where they may still have a lot of work to do in the present, in moments, in days to come”, and told CNN, “It’s unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not”.

A source close to Woods told Variety, “If there’s any way at all that he can continue playing golf, he will”, saying he is frustrated about what happened and does not want his career to end like this.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, speaking during a Q&A on Facebook on Wednesday, had already confirmed there would be no criminal charges against Woods, and later told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself”.

