Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles

By
Chris King
-
0
Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles
Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles. image: twitter

TIGER WOODS Transferred To The Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, from the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre in Torrance where he was taken original after his horror crash last Tuesday, where he underwent surgery on his right shinbone and calf bone, plus his foot and ankle.

-- Advertisement --

CNN reported Woods’ transfer, with experts saying the golfer faces a long and uncertain recovery, and his team has not made any statement since Tuesday evening, but there is speculation that the 45-year-old could require further surgery.

Dr Jeremy Faust, the emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said, “He is still in that acute phase where they may still have a lot of work to do in the present, in moments, in days to come”, and told CNN, “It’s unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not”.


A source close to Woods told Variety, “If there’s any way at all that he can continue playing golf, he will”, saying he is frustrated about what happened and does not want his career to end like this.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, speaking during a Q&A on Facebook on Wednesday, had already confirmed there would be no criminal charges against Woods, and later told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleUN removes Picasso’s Guernica from New York HQ after 35 years
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here