SERIAL sex offender acquitted in Spain’s Catalonia for assaulting a disabled woman

A 31-year-old man, originally from Ecuador, who was looking at up to 15 years behind bars, has walked free after the court found there was not enough evidence to convict him of abusing a disabled woman, despite having three previous convictions for sexual offences. Edwin Enrique G, whose other crimes include abusing minors, was accused of assaulting his brother’s partner, a young woman with disabilities, in a park in Girona, and prosecutors had requested ten years probation and €30,000 compensation on top of the custodial sentence.

However, the court argued at the beginning of February that “there is no data or indication, however weak, that allows corroboration of the victim’s account.”

“Consequently, objective peripheral corroboration is lacking to consider the victim’s statement as the only proof of charge.”

Defense attorney Joan Pere Zapata put to the court that on the night of September 18, 2018, the alleged victim left her sheltered accommodation without telling anyone and travelled to her partner’s home. There she found her boyfriend’s brother, the accused, who informed her he had moved house and offered to accompany her to his new apartment. The woman alleged that “the accused had led her to a hidden place” and that “he had raped her.

However, the court eventually ruled that the only evidence was the victim’s statement, and as there was no DNA evidence or otherwise, they was no choice but to exonerate him.

