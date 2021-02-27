PETER GOTTI: Former Gambino Crime Boss Dies In Prison Aged 81, from natural causes



Peter Gotti, the ex-Gambino family crime boss has died of natural causes aged 81, while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, a source broke the news of Gotti’s death to the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Serving a 25-year sentence for racketeering, after serving more than 17 years of his time, Gotti was sentenced in 2003 to a 25-year term of racketeering and other charges alleging that he took command of the Gambino’s operations after his brother John had been locked up, but the mobster had sought an early release, citing his poor health and his rejection of the gangster life, in an effort to avoid dying in prison.

Lewis Kasman, a former mobster and close confidant of John Gotti, that Gotti had been ill for a while, blind in one eye, and suffering from thyroid problems, while recalling Peter Gotti, who was a former sanitation worker, as a “regular knockaround guy who didn’t let his title go to his head”.

He was trying to do his brother’s bidding and he had a tough task”, but added that Peter’s kindness made him a poor choice to lead the Gambino crime family, “A lot of the captains were very upset with him because he wasn’t a strong boss. The Lucchese family walked all over him”.

Peter’s brother John Gotti, who was known as both the “Dapper Don” because of his expensive suits and silvery swept-back hair, and the “Teflon Don” after a series of acquittals, was serving a life term for racketeering and murder when he died of cancer in 2002.

