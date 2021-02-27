Lady Gaga’s Dogs Recovered Unharmed at L.A. Police Station.

Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs have been turned in to police safely on Friday night. The Los Angeles Police Department announced that someone had turned the dogs into one of the stations and have been reunited with the pop superstar’s representatives.

Earlier in the week, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot by an armed robber in the Hollywood area. The two suspects involved in the violent robbery drove off from the scene with two of Lady Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav- the third dog ran away and was eventually recovered safely by police that same night.

The dogs were turned in at the LAPD Olympic station around 6 p.m., and were reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The robbers remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing, Lopez said.

Gaga had offered a $500,000 (€414,000) reward for the return of the dogs. There was no immediate word on whether the reward would be claimed.

Lady Gaga was in Rome when she heard about the armed robbery involving her dog walker, who is expected to make a full recovery, and the two pups.

Friday night’s development comes just hours after Lady Gaga issued an emotional plea on social media asking for a safe return of the two dogs. She maintained that she will pay $500,000 (€414,000) for their safe return “no questions asked.”

