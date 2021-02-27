18-year-old killed and father seriously injured in racetrack accident

AN 18-year-old man died yesterday afternoon, Friday, February 26, in an accident at the Jarama racetrack, in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid.

He and his father, 49, had rented the track so that they could train in a Mini.

The driver of the vehicle was the father, who apparently lost control of the vehicle and it left the road of the training course outside the facilities. He was stabilised at the scene by a team of paramedics and taken to La Paz Hospital in a serious condition, the 112 Emergency Services in Madrid reported. He was believed to have fractured his pelvis and his wrist.

The younger man, who was the co-pilot, sustained severe head injuries and although doctors attempted for 50 minutes to resuscitate him, nothing could be done to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rapid Intervention Service at the racetrack helped the paramedics, and their mobile ICU had started resuscitation work until the arrival of the Madrid Regional paramedics. The team rescued the wounded man from inside the car.

The accident occurred around 5.20pm. Both men were wearing helmets and, as they were only training and it was not a race, there were no other vehicles involved. The authorities are investigating if the driver was speeding.

Un joven ha fallecido en un accidente de coche en el @Circuito_Jarama. El equipo médico del #SUMMA112, con la colaboración del Servicio de Intervención Rápida del circuito, ha intentado reanimarlo durante 50 minutos. Ha sido imposible. En breve + datos… pic.twitter.com/oVNWsRtYaj — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 26, 2021

