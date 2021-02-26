Unicaja Banco And Liberbank To Announce Merger On March 31

UNICAJA BANCO And Liberbank To Announce Their Merger After Board Meetings On March 31



Unicaja Banco and Liberbank will both hold their respective general shareholder’s meetings on March 31, during which they will approve the merger of the two entities, with the companies reporting this action yesterday (Thursday 25) to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), a decisive step so that the operation can obtain their approval and become a reality.

-- Advertisement --



Unicaja Banco will initially retain a 59.5% share of the group resulting from the merger, with Liberbank retaining the remaining 40.5% share, after the exchange equation that appears in the agreement reached at the end of December by the boards of directors of both entities, which will create the fifth-largest bank in Spain, with assets of €109,000 million.

The Unicaja Foundation will remain the reference shareholder of the new Unicaja Banco, with around 30% of the shareholders, after the boards of directors of both entities approved the merger whereby Liberbank would be absorbed by Unicaja Banco, with an exchange ratio of one new ordinary share for every 2.7705 shares of Liberbank.

The Mercantile Registry of Malaga will now choose an independent expert to prepare a report in approximately one month’s time to validate this exchange equation, which necessitates the boards of directors of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank to meet again and convene the meetings.

Unicaja Banco will propose that same day in another ordinary meeting the distribution of €11.5 million in dividends charged to 2020 to its shareholders, while Liberbank will distribute €7.85 million, which in both cases would be paid in April or always before closing the merger.

Subsequently, when the new group becomes a reality, a payment of 5.36 million euros is envisaged, which would benefit both the former shareholders of Unicaja Banco and those of Liberbank who receive securities from the Malaga entity after the merger, as reported by malaghoy.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Unicaja Banco And Liberbank To Announce Merger On March 31”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.