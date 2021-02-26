Simply Surviving Group invites guests to take part in Fun Quiz

THE Simply Surviving Group has been created to support businesses and individuals that need help in these hard times.

With over 300 Facebook followers and growing fast, a range of events is planned, amongst them will be a FUN QUIZ in support of Donkey Dreamland Mijas at Restaurante Cerros de Aguila, Mijas on Thursday March 11.

The event will run from noon with food available, music from Eva Lloyd, book signing at 1pm by popular Mijas councillor Bill Anderson and the indomitable Val Williams who has just published A Pickled Past.

The quiz starts at 2pm with a fee of €1 per person to take part with a maximum of four people per socially distanced table.

There’s a large outdoor terrace, plenty of free parking and a good opportunity to network as well as a chance to help raise funds for the donkey rescue centre.

Booking is essential, so please WhatsApp Alan Boardman on 610 522 605.

