Pet shop in Madrid denounced for possible crime of animal abuse

A CHAIN of Spanish pet shops has Madrid store denounced to Seprona for possible crime of animal abuse.

An anonymous person has alerted the animal protection organisation to the state of the animals in a pet shop located in Madrid.

They claim that animals arrive when they are far too young, are small in size, often malnourished and many are sick causing their eventual death

It is further alleged that the areas where these sick animals are placed in quarantine are unventilated bathrooms or small storage rooms, they have no sunlight, they are not cleaned daily, some of them have no artificial light or heating.

AnimaNaturalis has made all of the audio-visual material available to Seprona (Guardia Civil) and claims that the facts described may constitute the crime of animal abuse in the light of article 337.1 of the Penal Code.

“This practice is contrary to current legislation. The Animal Protection Law of Madrid requires adequate hygienic and sanitary conditions, as well as sufficient space in relation to the animals housed, to allow them sufficient exercise, according to their specific needs,” explained Cristina Ibáñez, head of the legal department of AnimaNaturalis.

