Mr Potato Head Is Set To Become Gender Neutral.

AFTER 70 YEARS, Hasbro’s Mr Potato Head is set for a 21st-century makeover as the toy company looks to break away from “gender norms” and will now simply be known as Potato Head.

Kimberly Boyd, a GM at Hasbro, said: “Culture has evolved. Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences.

“The way the brand currently exists – with the ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ – is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

The classic toy, which has gained more popularity since being featured as a regular character in the Toy Story film franchise, has been around 1952 and in 1953, Mrs Potato Head was launched with feminised accessories, such as hair bows and red high heels.

However, the company is launching a modern ‘gender neutral’ rebrand that looks set to include Potato Head boxed sets that don’t present a “traditional” family structure.

These will come with two non-gendered “adult” potatoes, one “baby” potato and 42 accessories, according to Bloomberg, with the Fast Company reporting that the company wants a clean break from the original look and feel of the product in order to stop leaning on the stereotypes of the past.

Reacting to the news, some people shared their thoughts on Twitter with one person explaining how the toy used to be back in the 1950s: “The original 1950s Mr Potato Head had appendages with sharp steel spikes, and you stabbed them into actual f’ing potato or banana or whatever, in whatever messed-up array you wanted, and then you would skin and eat it afterwards. We were a harder people then.”

The original 1950s Mr Potato Head had appendages with sharp steel spikes, and you stabbed them into actual f'ing potato or banana or whatever, in whatever messed-up array you wanted, and then you would skin and eat it afterwards. We were a harder people then pic.twitter.com/eg18pozecE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 25, 2021

Twitter famous parody account, Titania McGrath, wrote:”‘Mr Potato Head’ was a reactionary throwback to a time before we dismantled the gender binary.

“His very existence radicalised children into believing that only heterosexual and cisgender potatoes could have fulfilling lives.

“THIS is what progress looks like.”

“Mr Potato Head” was a reactionary throwback to a time before we dismantled the gender binary. His very existence radicalised children into believing that only heterosexual and cisgender potatoes could have fulfilling lives. THIS is what progress looks like.

✊🥔🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/26zMQG7HMz — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 25, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mr Potato Head Is Set To Become Gender Neutral”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.