Costa Del Sol To Be The Location For Three New Barceló Group Hotels

By
Chris King
-
0
One of Spain’s largest hotel chains, the prestigious Barceló Hotel Group, has announced its plans to build three new hotels on the Costa Del Sol, as reported by the surinenglish.com.

The company’s CEO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Raúl González, said that in a few weeks the chain will be able to confirm the locations for the opening of two new four-star hotels, which will add 700 rooms, reinforcing their presence on the Costa del Sol, a destination where they also want to build a brand-new five-star hotel.


Mr González, refusing to be drawn on the locations or establishments that are being negotiated with, said, “If all goes well, in a few weeks I will be able to confirm this expansion. Now I can only point out that they are two existing hotels”, although he did point out that one of the proposed hotels needs a major reform carried out.

Raúl González also explained that the company also plans to build a new five-star hotel on the coast, believing that “the Costa del Sol will be one of the first areas to recover after this crisis”, stating that Estepona and Marbella are always areas that attract a lot of interest from holidaymakers.


In reference to the possible opening of flight corridors from the UK in May, Mr González commented, “My initial reaction was that waiting for 17 May was bad news. However, I consider that having a date is good. If the UK takes off from there we expect the revival in the UK market to be very fast”.

Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

