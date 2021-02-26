Spanish Police Hunt Knifeman That Left Man Dead in Church Doorway.

SPANISH POLICE have launched a manhunt for a man armed with a knife that stabbed a man and left him bleeding to death in the doorway of a local church in Jaén this evening.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia Civil are frantically combing the streets of Alcalá la Real looking for the attacker after local residents put in a call for help. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene the 52-year-old man had already died from his injuries.

The man was discovered in the doorway of the Consolación de Alcalá la Real church, on Calle Real, at around 8.30 pm. Police are appealing for witnesses.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Police Hunt Knifeman That Left Man Dead in Church Doorway”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.