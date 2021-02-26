SPAIN’S central government has extended a ban on non-essential travel to countries outside the EU until March 31.

The announcement, which will see Spain extend its ban on non-essential trips to outside the EU for another month, also sees further travel restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



According to the official announcement, current controls over the border between Spain and Portugal will also be extended until March 16.

In other parts of the country, Andalucia has extended restrictions on mobility between provinces and on opening hours of commercial and hospitality sectors until March 5.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “It is necessary to extend the measures in their entirety” pending analysis of the evolution of data at the meeting of the Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts on March 3.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia shopping centres are due to reopen after the weekend following almost two months of closures.

According to officials, shops will reopen from Monday.

The Councillor for Health, Alba Verges, and Councillor for the Interior, Miquel Samper, together with the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, the commissioner of the Mossos d’Esquadra, Joan Carles Molinero, and the deputy director general of Coordination and Management of Civil Protection Emergencies, Imma Soler, reported the news.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Spain Extends Ban on Non-Essential Travel Outside the EU”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.