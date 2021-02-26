MARBELLA is among 11 Malaga municipalities set to lift perimeter restrictions.

Only three Malaga municipalities now remain on the list of those with perimeter restrictions in place after Marbella and 10 others are set to lift measures.

-- Advertisement --



The municipalities now lifting border controls include Marbella, Estepona, Ronda, Algatocin, Cortes de la Frontera, Gaucin, Manilva, Ojen, Villanueva del Trabuco (282.6), Cañete la Real and Serrato.

The three towns with restrictions still in place are Archez, Benaojan and Montejaque.

The news comes after cases in 11 Malaga municipalities fell below 500 per 100,000 inhabitants with Algatocin’s figures at 0 per 100,000 inhabitants, Cortes de la Frontera’s at 424, Estepona’s at 351.7, Gaucin’s at 440.5, Manilva’s at 340.7, Marbella’s at 402.3, Ojen’s at 183.4, Ronda’s at 382.4, Villanueva del Trabuco’s at 282.6, Cañete la Real’s at 183.7 and Serrato’s at 0.

Overall, the number of cases in Malaga province continues to drop, currently at 227.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, infection rates across most of Spain continue to drop as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Marbella Among 11 Malaga Municipalities to Lift Perimeter Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.