ANNA AKOPYAN is a young musician who has lived on the Costa Blanca for seven years.

“Although I have made music my whole life, I only started releasing songs in 2020, once I finished her studies at Laude Lady Elizabeth school in Benitachell,” she told the Euro Weekly News.

-- Advertisement --



Her music career was born during a global pandemic, Anna explained.

“Before harsh local limitations, I was performing at my parents’ restaurant, La Granada in Calpe but my last show was stopped due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

This did not prevent Anna from performing and she switched to giving concerts with live streams on the internet, connecting with her worldwide audience.

Most of her listeners are in the US which is where her label, Estabrook road Records is based.

She released her debut album Change Your Body this year, writing and performing all the songs, a fusion of alternative, pop and blues.

“I’m really looking forward to performing locally once the Covid restrictions are lifted and reaching a wider audience here in Spain with Change Your Body” Anna said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Singer kickstarts her career during the pandemic .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.