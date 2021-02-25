Remains of Missing Sydney Fraudster Found Three Months After Her Disappearance.

NSW Police discovered the remains of alleged conwoman, Melissa Caddick, on a beach on the NSW south coast last weekend. The mother and wife had been missing for three months.

Police officers from South Coast Police District confirmed that a shoe washed up at Bournda Beach, near Merimbula, on Sunday, February 21, contained human remains, which after forensic DNA examinations, matched that of the 49-year-old.

Caddick, who was accused of meticulously and systematically deceiving investors who handed over millions of dollars over the course of a number of years, was last seen at her Dover Heights home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on November 11 – triggering a massive missing person investigation when she vanished.

Her disappearance came two days after the Australian Federal Police raided her home on behalf of the corporate watchdog, ASIC – during which a number of luxury items were seized including jewellery and designer clothing from Caddick’s $6.2million Dover Heights home.

The Sydney businesswoman was reported missing on Friday, November 13, and detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command established Strike Force Cordillera to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Strike force detectives will continue to conduct inquiries – with the assistance of Missing Persons Registry – into the circumstances surrounding Melissa Caddick’s death.

This will include further searches around the Bournda Beach area and along the NSW coastline, according to a police statement on Thursday, February 25.

Investigators will also prepare a report for the information of the NSW Coroner.

