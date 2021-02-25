Reduced to powder

Reduced to powder
CEMEX PLANT: Will incinerate used PPEs and used hospital gowns used while treating Covid-19 Photo credit: Dilema

USED PPEs and disposable hospital gowns will be tested for coronavirus following a 72-hour isolation period.

All material worn by the region’s health professionals in hospitals and health centres is currently stored in refrigerated lorries at the Feria Valencia and Alicante’s Instituto Ferial installations.

Once the three-day quarantine is up and it is entirely free from any trace of the virus, this material will be transferred to the Ferrovial industrial waste plant in Jijona where it will be ground up via thermal processing and disinfected again.

The resulting powder will be taken to the Cemex cement plant in San Vicente for incineration as health and safety regulations prevent it from being taken to the adjoining landfill site in Jijon.


The Cemex plant has been chosen as it has one of the best operating and environmental records in the region Health department sources revealed.

It will continue to process the Covid waste, as the autoclave steriliser in Vall d’Uixo (Castellon) is unable to absorb the amount of PPE generated by the pandemic.


