RECORD €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port by customs officers

RECORD €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port



The largest quantity of cocaine ever found in Europe was seized by Hamburg customs officers at the German port on Wednesday, February 24, hidden inside more than 1,700 cans of wall filler in five containers arriving from Paraguay.

The drugs were found after suspicions among the customs officers led the cargo to be flagged during a risk analysis, and when further investigations were carried out, the record haul came to light.

In another bust at the Belgian port of Antwerp, officers discovered seven tons of cocaine hidden in blocks of wood that had come in from Panama, with authorities saying both shipments had been destined to be moved on the Netherlands.

A 28-year-old Dutchman who was listed as the official documented recipient of the goods in the Netherlands was arrested later on Wednesday.

The two hauls in Belgium and Germany had a street value of around £516m (€600m), weighing more than 23 tons.

In what was a good week for customs officers, earlier in the week 1,500kg of heroin was seized during a raid in the port of Rotterdam, again the largest shipment of heroin ever found.

