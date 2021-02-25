Record €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port

By
Chris King
-
0
Record €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port
Record €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port. image: hamburg customs

RECORD €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port by customs officers

The largest quantity of cocaine ever found in Europe was seized by Hamburg customs officers at the German port on Wednesday, February 24, hidden inside more than 1,700 cans of wall filler in five containers arriving from Paraguay.

-- Advertisement --

The drugs were found after suspicions among the customs officers led the cargo to be flagged during a risk analysis, and when further investigations were carried out, the record haul came to light.

In another bust at the Belgian port of Antwerp, officers discovered seven tons of cocaine hidden in blocks of wood that had come in from Panama, with authorities saying both shipments had been destined to be moved on the Netherlands.


A 28-year-old Dutchman who was listed as the official documented recipient of the goods in the Netherlands was arrested later on Wednesday.

The two hauls in Belgium and Germany had a street value of around £516m (€600m), weighing more than 23 tons.


In what was a good week for customs officers, earlier in the week 1,500kg of heroin was seized during a raid in the port of Rotterdam, again the largest shipment of heroin ever found.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Record €600m Cocaine Haul Seized In Hamburg Port”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFive Thames Valley Police Officers Under Investigation For Manslaughter
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here