POLICE have rescued a worker who was trapped after a landslide in Estepona.

Officers from the National Police have rescued the worker, who became trapped following a landslide in Estepona.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, the 42-year-old victim was injured in one leg after the accident which took place between calles Damaso Alonso and Pilar Bardem.

The injured worker has since been evacuated to the Costa del Sol hospital after emergency services were called out to rescue them.

The incident took place at around 1.45 pm when emergency workers received reports of a man becoming trapped after a landslide in a job located between calles Damaso Alonso and Pilar Bardem streets.

Members of the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium, the National Police and the Local Police arrived at the scene, with firefighters rescuing the man before health services transported him to hospital.

According to reports, the man has been injured in one of his legs.

The news comes after the Virgen del Carmen care home in Estepona had to be partially evacuated after a fire broke out in a changing room.

Members of the Provincial Fire Consortium came out to tackle the blaze at the Estepona care home, forcing them to evacuate part of the home.

Firefighters from Manilva and Estepona came out to deal with the fire, extracting smoke and ventilating the care home, as well as working with staff to make sure smoke did not affect the 107 staff and 143 residents.

According to reports, no residents have been injured after the blaze broke out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Rescue Worker Trapped in Estepona Landslide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.