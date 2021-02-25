Man loses tongue to passing seagull after woman bites it off in fight

AN Edinburgh man lost his tongue after a woman bit it off during a fight and it was eaten by a passing seagull.

It all started with an argument between Bethaney Ryan and James McKenzie in August 2019, in a case which is being tried at the Edinburgh Court of Justice. According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the two people did not know each other but got involved in an argument at around 8pm.

As evidenced at trial, McKenzie and Ryan were arguing when he approached her in a threatening manner, with his fist clenched, although he had initially tried to walk away from the fight.

She responded by kissing him on the mouth, but it was just a ruse, because the woman bit his tongue so hard that she amputated between two and three centimetres.

The man, in a state of shock, spat out the piece of his tongue, but unfortunately a nearby gull immediately swallowed it, meaning that it was lost forever and could not be reattached.

He was taken to hospital and she was arrested.

Ms Ryan has pleaded guilty to causing James McKenzie serious injury and permanent disfigurement and is awaiting sentencing.

