Interurban Bus Users In Mijas Can Use Mobile App To Buy Tickets

INTERURBAN Bus Users In Mijas Can Now Use A Mobile App To Pay For Their Bus Tickets

Nicolás Cruz, the Councilor for Transport and Mobility of the City of Mijas has announced the new application, ‘Consorcio Málaga’, that interurban bus users can install in their mobile to be able to book bus tickets a lot easier and quicker, for bus lines that operate through the Transport Consortium in the municipality of Mijas.

Mr Cruz said the app has been available since February 15, and reported, “this payment can be made through the mobile application through the credit card or the wallet card, that is promoted through the consortium itself. It is loaded, and through the application the payment is made by carrying out a series of very intuitive procedures”.

The mayor stressed that this update has different objectives, “to facilitate user access to the ticket and the service and, also, in the context of the pandemic, to avoid the excessive handling of cash”.


‘Consorcio Málaga’ is an application that the consortium makes available to the attached municipalities, and that offers new services such as knowing the location of the bus in real-time, among others, but is currently only available to be downloaded onto android mobile devices, but in the coming weeks it will also be available for iOS operating systems.

Chris King
