MALAGA Council has announced a tax break, saying it will postpone property tax (IBI) payments for the city’s hotels.

The postponement will see Malaga’s hotels not have to pay their property tax for up to five years, with up to 68 hotels expected to benefit.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga City Council said the move, “provides new facilities and greater flexibility by allowing hotel establishments located in the city to postpone the payment of IBI for up to 5 years and without a surcharge. The Department of ​​Economy and Finance has committed to personalised plans to pay IBI for this year according to the circumstances of those affected.”

The agreement was reached yesterday after a meeting between the councillors for the Economy and Finance and for Tourism and Promotion of the City, Carlos Conde and Rosa Sanchez, alongside the president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol Luis Callejon Suñe, and the vice president of this employer’s association, Manuel Camacho.

At the meeting, new economic measures to support the sector were put in place, joining those already approved for this year.

It is thought that 68 hotels will benefit from this measure, totalling around €1,574,000.

The council said: “In this same year we have also created the possibility of accessing flexipay options that allow IBI fees to be divided in up to six instalments.”

Malaga Council also announced a reduction in rubbish collection fees of 25 per cent for hotels.

The news comes after Spain’s tourism industry has dropped significantly since the start of the pandemic, with the government hoping to begin attracting tourists to Spain again this summer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Good News for Malaga’s Hotels after Tax Break is Announced”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.