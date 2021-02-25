First Iberian Lynx cubs born this season in Doñana

THE first Iberian lynx cubs of the year have been born in the Doñana National Park.

A female named Madroña was the first to have her cubs this season in captive breeding centres yesterday, Wednesday, February 24, with a litter of at least two.

The birth, which has been followed live through the Lynxexsitu website, took place at El Acebuche Iberian Lynx Captive Breeding Center, in the Doñana National Park, local Spanish daily Andalucia Informacion reports.

She went into labour shortly after 8.30am and at 9.20am the first cub was born; just 25 minutes later Madroña gave birth to the second.

The breeding program believes there may have been a third cub, but it was not possible to see it through the cameras. The babies are said to be healthy and the mother is taking care of them.

Madroña was the first female to find a partner this breeding season, on December 21, a male named Foco. As of now, more births are expected.

Last year 46 cubs were born and 32 survived.

