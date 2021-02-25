Father of Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Found Dead After Drowning in Lake.

THE father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died after drowning in a lake in Brazil, according to local reports.

57-year-old Jose Becker had been swimming at a dam near his holiday home in Lavras do Sul, not too far from the town of Rincao do Inferno when he was reported as missing at around 5pm local time on February 24. His dead body was sadly located at around 11:59pm by the Cacapava do Sul Fire Department during their search.

ESPN state that the local authorities told them the death was not being treated as suspicious and there was no foul play suspected.

Brazilian club Internacional, who Alisson and his younger brother Muriel both played for, tweeted their condolences.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,” the club said.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo wrote: “With much regret, Sao Paulo FC receives the sad news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Our condolences and solidarity with the two athletes and their families. A lot of strength and a lot of light at this point.”

“The Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the death of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson,” tweeted Fluminense.

“We wish all friends and family all the strength.”

