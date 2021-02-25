Dawn raids see multiple arrests in crackdown on organised crime

Dawn raids see multiple arrests as crackdown on organised crime and the criminal use of encrypted communication services continues.

Earlier this morning (Thursday, February 25, officers from GMP’s Oldham district executed warrants at four properties across Oldham and Rochdale, while Merseyside Police raided a property in Liverpool.

Four men – aged 30, 31, 37 and 40 – and three women – aged 33, 38 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply firearms, conspiracy to supply class A drugs, money laundering and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Eight vehicles and approximately £20,000 in cash was among property seized during searches.

This action forms part of GMP’s continued effort – code named Operation Foam – to intercept and dismantle the criminal use of encrypted communication services, often used by organised crime groups.

Operation Foam forms part of the countrywide NCA led Operation Venetic.

Detective Sergeant Alex Brown of GMP’s Oldham Challenger Team, said: “Today’s action is another fantastic result as we continue to target those using encrypted communication services to conduct illicit activity.

“I hope this sends a clear warning to those using these encrypted systems for criminality – our investigation is continuing at speed and we will continue to identify, disrupt and dismantle this type of activity.”

