THE threat of the processionary caterpillar is worse than ever this year vets warn.

-- Advertisement --



The reason for this is that the restrictions brought about due to the coronavirus pandemic have led to many of the usual treatments carried out to prevent the appearance of the caterpillars were suspended.

Despite the cold spell this winter, the Thaumetopoea Pityocampa the caterpillars are starting to appear and the National Association of Environmental Health Companies ANECPLA warns that there will be more than ever. One of the reasons we mentioned above, and another is current restrictions on products which were used to control the processionary caterpillars.

The technique being used, endotherapy, is effective and environmentally friendly, but its cost makes it hard to tree large areas of trees.

The caterpillars are covered in around 500,000 hairs which are like poison darts to animals an even minimal contact can cause dermatitis, eye lesions, hives and allergic reactions to histamine. Symptoms in dogs include swelling of the muzzle and head, intense itching and excessive drooling. If they eat one, the poison can cause necrosis of the tongue and throat, resulting in death, according to Portal Veterinaria.

Be extremely cautious in areas with pine trees and if you suspect your pet has come in contact with a processionary caterpillar, get them to the vet immediately. Do not touch the caterpillars yourself and be especially careful that children do not touch them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BEWARE: Processionary caterpillars expected to be worse than ever”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.