BENIDORM National Police Arrests Italian ATM Robberies Fugitive who had an International Arrest Warrant Out For His Arrest



National Police in Benidorm, Alicante, have arrested a fugitive who had a European Arrest Warrant out against him, filed by the Italian authorities for robbery with explosives, and arms trafficking.

The arrested man is accused of being one of the leaders of an organization that specialises in the robbery of ATM machines, using explosives, with the investigated network responsible for as many as 73 ATM machine robberies.

The investigation began when National Police officers specialized in locating fugitives were contacted through the ENFAST network – European Network of Fugitive Search Teams – by the Italian Attaché in Madrid, to inform them about an international operation that was ongoing involving the Carabinieri of Milan, Italy, to investigate a criminal organization in that country that was robbing the ATM’s.

The man located by the National Police and arrested in Benidorm is reputed to be one of the leaders of the Italian criminal gang but was living in Spain, where he ran a restaurant, and in a simultaneous raid in Italy, the Carabinieri also arrested nine more suspected gang members.

