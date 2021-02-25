Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Leaves Elche Goalkeeper Shocked By Request.

ELCHE goalkeeper Edgar Badia was visibly shocked at the end of Wednesday nights game against Barcelona after Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi asked him for his shirt.

Following Barcelona’s much-needed 3-0 victory at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, February 24, Messi, who terrorised the Elche defence all night, offered to swap shirts with 29-year-old Badia, much to his surprise.

The Costa Blanca South team’s goalkeeper, who was unable to stop 33-year-old Messi from scoring twice, cheekily asked for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner shirt but when the Argentine striker asked for his in return, the star-struck Spanish shot-stopper seemed genuinely surprised. He then laughed and joked with Messi after the swap was complete.

The win means that the Catalan club now sit just five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid back in third position, although Atletico still have a game in hand.

Barcelona suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week which was then followed up by a disappointing La Liga draw against Cadiz – so this win was desperately needed.

The Spanish giants face two games against high-flying Sevilla, first in the league and then in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Elche find themselves in 19th position in La Liga and face Granada next, followed by game’s against Sevilla and Real Madrid.

