An unfragrant smell in Javea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
RIVER GORGOS: Crosses Jave to reach the sea Photo credit: Joanbanjo

THE recent bad smell near the Gorgos rivermouth in Javea was a clear sign that sewage was present.

The often-dry water course was full of noisome, turbid water and municipally-owned Amjasa, which is responsible for Javea’s water and main drainage, immediately inspected the area’s pumping station.

This revealed that the pumps sending wastewater to the treatment plant had continued to function at all times, prompting Javea’s Services councillor Kika Mata to order an investigation into the spill.

Municipal sources quoted in the local Spanish press suggested that this could possibly be linked to the wet wipes that litter the nearest section of coast, the Primer Muntanyar, after every bout of bad weather.


Despite campaigns and official entreaties, the public continue to dispose of these down their toilets, causing blockages and expensive problems for the sewage system.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "An unfragrant smell in Javea."






