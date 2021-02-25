Alton Towers reveals opening dates for theme park, waterpark and hotels

Alton Towers reveals opening dates for theme park, water park and hotels following Boris Johnson’s announcement for England’s lockdown roadmap.

“LET the countdown begin!” announced Alton Towers Resort on Twitter.

“In line with the latest government guidance, we are delighted to confirm that we plan to open Alton Towers Theme Park and selected self-contained accommodation from April 12, 2021. We can’t wait to see you soon!”

The Staffordshire-based resort confirmed that in the interim, Alton Towers Gardens will be open every day from March 29 to April 11 for local families to enjoy, though booking in advance is essential.

The resort’s self-contained Woodland Lodges accommodation will open on April 12 for members of the same household, but shared indoor facilities such as restaurants and bars will remain closed.

The hotels, water park and spa are set to open on May 17.

“Like before, we have additional hygiene and safety measures in place throughout the Resort including temperature checks on arrival, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, and social distancing markers in our ride queues, shops, restaurants and more.

“Our reopening is in line with the latest UK Government guidance (Spring 2021) and we will continue to review and follow the local authorities and central government advice.

“We ask that all our guests do the same to help protect themselves and each other,” said the Staffordshire-based resort in a statement.

To allow for social distancing and additional cleaning in its ‘Covid-secure venue’, the resort has reduced the number of guests allowed entry each day and all guests must pre-book their tickets prior to arrival.

All visitors are asked to “respect each other, our employees and our guidelines on maintaining good hygiene, keeping a safe distance between others and wearing masks on all rides and any other locations where they are required”.

