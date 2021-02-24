Thousands of migrant workers dead since Qatar World Cup works began

MORE than 6,500 migrant workers have reportedly died since the beginning of the works for the Qatar World Cup.

The Guardian has reported a scandalous death toll of more than 6,500 migrant workers who have lost their lives in Qatar since 2010, when the country was designated as the venue for the 2022 World Cup.

They launched the construction of major infrastructures and stadiums in preparation for the 2022 event but with inadequate working conditions.

Migrants from Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh travel to Qatar to work on the construction of stadiums to host the matches, as well as hotels, airports or transport lines.

The death toll reported by The Guardian has been obtained through the records from the five countries. It does not include the last months of 2020 or the first months of 2021, nor does it include workers of other nationalities, such as Kenyans or Filipinos, so the death toll could be even higher.

The authors clarify that it is impossible to know how many of these work-related accidents have occurred in works started by the organization itself, which only recognizes 37 deaths.

Apparently, most deaths are classified as “natural”, caused by heart or respiratory failure, often due to the high temperatures, and autopsies are not carried out. Suicides and deaths in traffic accidents are also reported. One of the causes of part of the deaths would be the high temperatures in the country.

The Government of Qatar has responded to the information in The Guardian in a statement in which they assure that the number of deaths “is proportionate to the size of the migrant workforce” and that the figures include workers who die from natural causes after living many years in the emirate.

