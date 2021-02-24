NERJA Council has announced a new training centre costing more than €2.2 million.

Politicians at Nerja Council have announced the new training centre, which will be used to help increase employment.

-- Advertisement --



According to the council, “the Centre for Training and Employment, will be located on Avenida de la Constitucion.

“It has been announced by the mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, who said that the Governing Board has approved, after a proposal by the Mayor’s Office and the Urban Planning Department, the award of the contract for the basic project drafting to architect Miguel Angel Som Ruiz.”

The architect work will cost €64,130 euros and take five and a half months, according to the council.

They said: “The development of this important action, which is part of the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja (EDUSI), with a budget of €1,920,000, will be 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), in the Pluriregional Spain 2014-2020 operational program, and the rest, €384,000 euros, with municipal funds.”

The mayor spoke of the importance of the project, which will provide the Poetas neighbourhood with new facilities to carry out training to help employment, and which the council say “will have a positive impact on youth, especially in these times of difficulty in accessing the labour market.”

The council also praised its Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, as well as the municipal staff, for their work in helping the new training centre move ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja Announce New €2.2 Million Training Centre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.