A KITTEN, just a few months old, saved its owner from dying in a fire in Valencia.

-- Advertisement --



The kitten got scared by the smoke caused by a fire in a seventh floor apartment in Calle Venezuela, in the Patraix area of Valencia, and woke its owner, 45, who was in bed asleep.

The fire started at around 9am for unknown reasons, according to a report in local Spanish daily Levante.

The man was able to get out onto the balcony and National Police, Local Police and firefighters attended the scene, as well as paramedics.

He was rescued by firefighters who were able to reach him with their ladder and taken to the Doctor Peset Hospital in Valencia.

His sister explained how the kitten, named Zeus, had woken up the man just in time, but had sadly been unable to survive the effects of the carbon monoxide and both he and the man’s dog, named Lupe, had been found dead by firemen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kitten that saved owner from dying in fire sadly dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.