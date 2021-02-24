Iñaki Urdangarin will continue to serve prison time in Vitoria

ROYAL brother-in-law Iñaki Urdangarin will serve the rest of his sentence in Vitoria, where he has found a new job.

The prison department will authorise the transfer to Zaballa prison, where he will only go to sleep; and his weekends will be spent with his mother, Claire Liebaert.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, as of next week, he will go to work during the day, sleep in prison at night and also undergo treatment for financial offenders.

This comes just a month after a judge granted him the third degree and he was transferred from Brieva prison in Avila to Alcala de Henares Social Insertion Centre.

Urdangarin has been working at the Don Orione Home Centre as a volunteer with the disabled.

He is the husband of the Infanta Cristina, the youngest daughter of Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia. He was was sentenced to five years and 10 months imprisonment for his part in the Noos case which saw him embezzle €6 million through his Mallorca based company.

It is anticipated that if he continues to behave in an exemplary manner he will be considered for parole in 2022.

