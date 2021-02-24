Boat Capsize Leaves at Least Nine Dead on Egyptian Lake

BOAT capsize leaves at least nine dead in Egyptian lake tragedy.

A minimum of nine people have been left dead in northern Egypt after a fishing boat capsized on a lake. The tragic event took place near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Lake Mariout and the accident occurred on Monday late in the day.

Devastated relatives camped out on the shoreline and hoped that their loved ones would either be rescued, and if not that at least their bodies could be recovered.

According to the al-Ahram daily, which is state-run, at least three children and two women have died in the tragic accident and it is believed that all the people on the boat were from the same family. It has also been reported that the boat had been carrying a minimum of 19 people.

Rescue attempts were mounted and several people were rescued successfully but the search continues. Rescuers were able to save six people, all of which were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Governor Mohamed el-Sharif has spoken out about the incident and explained that it is believed that the boat was overcrowded due to its small size. Although this has not been confirmed as the cause of the capsize.

Mr el-Sharif explained that, “The number of those missing has not been specified. We are here and prepared with four rescue teams which are already working now,” and said that they had ambulances ready at the scene.

