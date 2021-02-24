Back to the doctors for patients in Andalucia from March 2

ANDALUCIA will resume face-to-face appointments with doctors at health centres from next week, on March 2.

It was announced today, Wednesday , February 24, by the Councillor for Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre.

He explained that the Salud Responde App allows users to make appointments and will also keep the option of phone consultations active.

Face-to-face appointments were suspended a year ago and replaced with phone appointments, although doctors would see their patients in person if they considered it necessary, taking into account the severity of each case.

Aguirre said that now Andalucia is no longer at extreme risk level, the aim was to reopen health centres taking cautions and with the appropriate safety measures in place, such as taking temperatures and using different channels for patients with respiratory diseases.

He also pointed out that new technologies and phone assistance which have been used during the pandemic are here to stay.

Aguirre also reported that vaccination of dependent people who do not live in care homes and have severe mobility problems, will start in their homes as soon as the protocol to prepare and transport the vaccines is clarified. He said that the plan was for vaccination to start before the end of this week. He said that the vaccine had been administered to almost 100 per cent of care homes in Andalucia which are now free of Covid, meaning that patients being taken to hospital from care homes is now down to practically none.

