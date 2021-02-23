Wembley Could See Fans Allowed Back In For England V Czech Republic Euros Game This Summer.

England will hope to play the Czech Republic in front of a full house of fans at Wembley this summer after the Government set out its road map for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the country on Monday, Feb. 22.

Fans could be allowed back into sporting events in limited numbers from May 17 with all restrictions lifted by June 21- which is just a day before Gareth Southgate’s team are due to play at Wembley in the rearranged Euro 2020 finals.

The semi-finals and the final of the tournament are also due to be played at the national stadium on July 6, 7 and 11, while tennis tournaments at Wimbledon get underway on June 28.

If the governments plan works, sports venues will be able to open their doors once the nation reaches step three of the recovery plan, no earlier than May 17 – a week before the Premier League season concludes but two days after the FA Cup final. At that point, larger outdoor seated venues will be given a “special provision” to allow in up to 10,000 people.

For smaller outdoor venues or those without seating, this would be capped at 4,000 people or 50 per cent of capacity, whichever is lower. For indoor venues, the cap will be 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lower.

The remainder of the EFL regular season, with the exception of any pilot events, will remain behind closed doors but the league indicated its hope that both the Carabao Cup final on April 25 and the final round of regular season matches on May 8 and 9 could form part of the pilot programme.

In a statement, the EFL said it hoped “as many fans as possible” could attend the divisional play-off finals at the end of May.

