US Supreme Court Allows The Release Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Causing Him Major Setback.

DONALD TRUMP has suffered a major setback in his quest to conceal details of his finances as the Supreme Court paves the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain the former president’s tax returns and other financial records as part of a major criminal investigation.

Mr Trump has been waging a protracted legal battle to prevent his tax records from being handed over to New York prosecutors investigating hush-hush payments to women and possible fraudulent activities.

The nation’s highest court denied the request filed by lawyers for the ex-president without comment, paving the way for the documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The US prosecutor’s office has been fighting for months to obtain eight years of ex-presidents’ Trump’s tax returns as part of an investigation into the ex-president’s finances.

Although Trump’s personal lawyers may continue to fight their appeal in the case, the fact that the documents will be released by Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, effectively ends the dispute.

In a statement, the former President said the Vance investigation “is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

He added: “The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did.”

Mazars, in a statement, says it is “committed to fulfilling all of our professional and legal obligations.”

The company adds: “Due to our industry’s professional obligations Mazars cannot discuss any clients, or the nature of our services we provide for any client, in a public forum without client consent or as required by law.”

