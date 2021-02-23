The Balearics honour those persecuted by the Nazi and Franco regimes

THE Balearic Government has announced that 97 additional ‘stumbling stones’ commemorating victims of both National Socialism and the Franco dictatorship will be installed.

This is part of an international project initiated by German artist Gunter Demnig which has seen these named cobble stones laid in different countries around the world.

54 of the stones bear brass plaques giving the names of Balearic residents who ended up in Nazi concentration camps with 13 destined for Mallorca, 20 on Menorca, 16 on Ibiza and 5 on Formentera.

The balance of 43 stones which are known as Remembrance Stones and bear witness to victims of the Civil War and the Franco regime with silver coloured plaques naming each victim.

In this case, 22 will be installed on Mallorca, 8 on Menorca and 8 on Ibiza with four travelling to Barcelona and one to Madrid.

For the first time, these stones will include the names of women who were persecuted during Franco’s time and although stumbling stones have previously been laid in Mallorca, the artist homes to attend the ceremonies in the other islands if travel is possible when they receive their first stones.

