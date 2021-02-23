Paraglider rescued by firemen after fall near Ronda

A PARAGLIDER was injured when he fell on the outskirts of Ronda, Malaga.

According to the 112 Andalucia Emergency Services, part of the Junta de Andalucia Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, a call was received around 3.15pm on Monday, February 22, asking for help for the man who had fallen while paragliding.

They sent firefighters, paramedics, Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers to the scene of the accident.

The paraglider was rescued by firemen after his fall near Ronda and the evacuated by helicopter to the local Ronda Hospital.

The man, aged 52 and from San Roque, in Cadiz, was complaining of back pains when he was found near the Acinipo archaeological site.

