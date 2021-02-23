AS part of Age in Spain’s work to help UK Nationals with the residency process, we come across people from all walks of life, of all ages and there is always a sense of satisfaction when we are able to help.

That said, there is a special sense of achievement when we help someone who is a veteran of the UK’s Armed Forces.

Partly that’s because of Age in Spain’s longstanding relationship with the network of great services organisations and with individual veterans in Spain and in the UK.

But there’s also the sense of privilege when it’s our turn to serve, sometimes in very little ways, people who served us – sometimes in unimaginably important ways.

So, over the next few weeks we’re going to be promoting the free support we can provide with the residency process to veterans and their families living in Mallorca and all over Spain.

If you served and you need help with residency then do contact us and if a friend or a neighbour has an Armed Forces background then please tell them about us.

At our recent pop-up event at Nice Price in Portals Nous our regional co-ordinator, Giuseppe, spoke to Roy Whittingham, who served in the Army, and his wife Janet.

Giuseppe is providing follow-on support to them with a number of issues connected to residency.

We want to make sure that all the Roys and Janets out there know about the help that is there for them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Our turn to serve, a declaration by Age in Spain”.