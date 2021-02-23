Mayor thanks Civil Protection volunteers for their dedication

THE Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila met with the Civil Protection Group on Tuesday February 23 to thank them for all of the work during 2020.

Accompanied by the Councillor for Citizen Security and the First Deputy Mayor, Joana Adrover, he spoke to the new leaders of the Civil Protection organisation as well as a number of volunteers at the Palma Council City Hall.

The new leadership is made up of Palma firefighters Luis Ortega, who is the group’s coordinator, and Andreu Munar, who has just been elected as new head of volunteers and reference was made to the many acts of assistance undertaken last year.

In 2020, during the state of alarm and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, members of Civil Protection carried out a total of 173 preventive actions and when taking into account a combination of preventive work and training, volunteers gave up a total of 743 hours during the year.

Luis Ortega took over from senior Local Police officer, Miquel Quetglas last October when the Civil Protection Group moved to their current location at Magdalena Rigo Central Park.

