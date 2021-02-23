Jodie Foster Remembers ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ On Its 30th Anniversary

Jodie Foster Remembers ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Which Marks Its 30th Anniversary This Year

It will be 30 years ago this year since 58-year-old Jodie Foster played the role of young FBI trainee Clarice Starling in the psychological horror film The Silence of the Lambs, based on the 1988 novel by Thomas Harris, premiered in 1991 and grossed £193.8m (€224.1m) at the box office.

Speaking to The Radio Times about the film, in which she starred opposite the legendary screen actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jodie said “Sometimes I think, ‘Oh my gosh. I hope that’s not the last time I will be at my peak’. It’s a tough one to top”.

She added, “Where did the time go? I’ve been doing a few things to celebrate with Tony. We both have this feeling of sharing this extraordinary moment where we were both at our best”.


In the film, Jodie’s character, in order to apprehend another serial killer who was targeting women, seeks help from Hopkins’ character Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist.

Jonathan Demme, the director, had originally wanted Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role, and Meg Ryan and Laura Dern were also prime candidates, but in the end, he chose Jodie Foster.


Last month, Jodie was reunited with Anthony on ‘Variety’s Actors on Actors’ YouTube channel, where they discussed the film in its 30th anniversary year, and she recalled saying to him, “We didn’t speak too much before the actual read-through”.

She then said to Hopkins, “And as you launched into Hannibal Lecter, I felt a chill come over the room. In a way, it was like we were almost too scared to talk to each other after that”.

