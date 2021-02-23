GUARDIA CIVIL charged a drunk taxi driver after his passengers called for help.

-- Advertisement --



The driver was intercepted by members of the Traffic squad on the A-23 motorway near Muel in Zaragoza.

The passengers, one of them a cancer patient who was being taken to hospital for treatment, were alarmed with the manoeuvres carried out by the driver who was taking them from Teruel to Zaragoza.

They called the Guardia Civil who sent officers from Cariñena in Zaragoza to search for the taxi.

When they stopped the driver, he was almost four times over the alcohol limit permitted for professional drivers, which is 0.15.

They spotted the vehicle on the A-23 going through Longares and intercepted it shortly afterwards. The taxi driver, who is 56 and lives in Teruel province, has been charged with a crime against road safety for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages by a professional driver.

The Guardia Civil arranged another taxi from Cariñena so that the two passengers could complete their journey to the hospital in Zaragoza.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drunk taxi driver charged after passengers call for help”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.