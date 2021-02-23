Aston Villa BAN Squad From Playing Fantasy Premier League After Jack Grealish’s Injury Leak.

IT appears that Fantasy Premier League has become a new unique way of finding out whether players are going to miss games without a club having to announce anything.

This was the case for Sunday’s (February 21) game which pitted Aston Villa against high-flying Leicester City after Villa’s star man Jack Grealish had his injury inadvertently leaked to Leicester, and the world, via Fantasy Premier League dream team changes.

The Twitter account FPL Insider reported that multiple Villa players and staff had transferred Grealish out of their dream teams, leading to social media rumours and talk of the player being injured.

How it works: Fantasy Premier League dream teams can make transfers 90 minutes before the weekend’s first fixture and as it is not possible for users to make their accounts private, anyone who knows someone with some inside knowledge can copy their transfers, which is what happened in this case.

As many players from Premier League teams run their own dream teams, it is feasible that anyone who has a player from their own team in their dream squad can transfer them out because they know they are injured.

Villa manager Dean Smith was furious after the 2-1 loss to Leicester and vowed to investigate how the news of his best player’s injury had become public knowledge.

Sportsmail reports that due to Aston Villa’s BAN on players playing Fantasy Premier League, several other clubs are going to be issuing a warning to players that will tell them to stop selecting team-mates to prevent situations such as this.

Some could follow the lead of Villa, who have told their players to stop taking part altogether, Sportsmail reports.

