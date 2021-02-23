Airlines And Tour Operators Report Surge In Demand For Spain’s Malaga And Alicante

Airlines and tour operators report a surge in demand for Spain’s Malaga and Alicante after the UK Government roadmap is revealed.

Budget carrier easyJet said bookings for the summer season were more than four times higher compared with the previous week. Foreign holiday bookings have surged after Boris Johnson revealed his roadmap to recovery for the UK- brilliant news at last for Spain’s tourism industry.

A Government taskforce will produce a report by April 12 recommending how international trips can resume for people in England with the possibility of foreign holidays from May 17. In the hours after the Prime Minister’s announcement, EasyJet said bookings by UK customers for the summer season were more than four times higher compared with the same period during the previous week.

The budget airline’s holiday division saw an even larger rise, with demand up seven-fold. The most popular destinations for this summer are beach resorts including Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek island of Crete. Greece has just signed an agreement with Cyprus and Israel that guarantees the easy movement for travellers that have had the vaccine.

August is the most booked month, followed by July and September. EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We have consistently seen that there is pent-up demand for travel and this surge in bookings shows that this signal from the Government that it plans to reopen travel has been what UK consumers have been waiting for.

“The Prime Minister’s address has provided a much-needed boost in confidence for so many of our customers in the UK with demand for flights up 337 per cent and holidays up 630 per cent already compared to last week and beach destinations proving most popular for this summer.”

Lundgren added: “While the summer may be a little while off, we will be working around the clock to ensure we will be ready to ramp up our flights to reconnect friends and family or take them on a long-awaited holiday to remember.”

EasyJet has insisted that customers can “book with confidence” as it has a flexible policy for allowing changes to itineraries.

