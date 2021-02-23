AIR NEW ZEALAND To Trial Digital Vaccine Passport In April On Auckland To Sydney Flights



Air New Zealand has said it plans to trial a digital vaccine passport – Travel Pass, which has been developed by International Air Transport Association – on flights between Auckland and Sydney in April.

A spokesperson said it will, “streamline the health verification process to help customers know what they need to take their next international trip safely”, and the company is in talks with the governments to try to integrate the app into testing and vaccination procedures.

Jennifer Sepull, Air New Zealand’s chief digital officer said in a statement that the app would give customers “peace of mind that they meet all travel requirements for the different countries around the world before they even get to the airport”.

She added, “Once borders reopen, travel is going to look very different. Reassuring customers that travel is, in fact, safe is one of our priorities. By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do”.

Ms Sepull also assured the app didn’t use any central database storing personal information, “Customer privacy is at the heart of the design, rather it is shared at the travellers’ discretion, in a safe and secure way”.

Nick Careen, senior vice-president of IATA said, “The trial will help give governments the confidence to reopen borders and passengers the confidence to travel. The app has been developed with the highest levels of data privacy and security, and governments can be confident that passengers who are ‘OK to travel’ are in full compliance with Covid-19 travel requirements”.

_______________________________________________________

