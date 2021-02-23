PALLIATIVE care of the type championed by Cudeca Hospice on the Costa del Sol is relatively rare in Spain with only around 10 per cent of Spanish medical students receiving specific training.

From now on however it will become a compulsory subject at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and 60 fifth year students will be trained in this much needed form of care.

-- Advertisement --



The aim of the course is to provide tools and knowledge to train students in the management and basic approach of patients with palliative care needs and their families.

Students will also learn to identify and manage the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients with advanced chronic illness and their families.

Palliative sedation and grief care are also topics that will be addressed, along with others such as addressing ethical dilemmas or the importance of self-care for professionals caring for end-of-life patients.

Four doctors with extensive experience and specific training in palliative care will be the associate professors who will teach the subject.

There will also be the collaboration of other professionals from different disciplines to complement the academic activity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “60 students from the Faculty of Medicine to be trained in palliative care”.